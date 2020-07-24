Edmonton man, 22, presumed drowned near popular Shuswap beach

RCMP dive team to continue search of water by Canoe Beach

Emergency crews searched for hours in the water off Canoe Beach but were unable to find a 22-year-old Edmonton man who is now presumed drowned.

Shuswap Search and Rescue search manager John Schut said search and rescue received the call at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

Both Shuswap Search and Rescue and the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue station in Sicamous had boats on the water until approximately 9 p.m.

Schut said the water was very murky and although sonar and an underwater camera were used the man was not found. Schut added an RCMP dive team would be at the scene Friday morning and the search is ongoing.

According to Schut, the man had been swimming out to one of the floating docks off the beach on Shuswap Lake when he slipped beneath the water and did not resurface. Schut said it is important for people to be aware of their swimming ability and, if in doubt, wear a lifejacket.

While the beach itself remained open Thursday during the search and many people were still sitting on the grass or splashing in the water, RCMP at the scene and had cordoned off the boat launch area.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Emergency callsRCMPShuswap Lake

