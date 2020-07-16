The B.C. Coroner’s Service is still looking into the death of a man found near a vehicle sought by the Edmonton police and abandoned near Sicamous. (File photo)

Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead in Shuswap

The man was located in a wooded area near a vehicle connected to a July 11 stabbing death

The Edmonton Police Service has released the name of the man found dead in Sicamous after his vehicle was sought in connection with a suspicious death in Edmonton.

Luis Antonio Candela-Gonzalez, 39, was found dead in a wooded area near Sicamous on the evening of July 11. A white 2019 Toyota Tacoma believed to be linked to the death of an Edmonton woman early that morning was a short distance from where his body was found. Candela-Gonzalez’s body was found after a Sicamous RCMP officer spotted the truck, identical to the one sought by the Edmonton police, parked along the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa.

Read More: Foul play not currently suspected in death of man found near Sicamous

Read More: Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed

Following an autopsy, Edmonton police identified the dead woman as 39-year-old Teresa Dejesus Esquivel-Robles. It was determined she died as a result of stab wounds and police say her death was a homicide. Police say they are not seeking any additional suspects in Esquivel-Robles’ death and no charges are expected to be laid.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is continuing its investigation into Candela-Gonzalez’s death but the Sicamous RCMP do not believe any criminality was involved.

– with files from Lachlan Labere

Police

