Efforts increase to save Tulameen

Incident Command Centre established this morning

The Regional District has taken charge of the state of emergency in Tulameen, and along with BC Wildfire and other provincial agencies is now calling the shots.

An Incident Command Centre dedicated to the disaster was established Tuesday morning.

Numerous tiger dams were positioned around homes yesterday, and gabions – metal containers filled with gravel – were used to create a dyke in front of Sixth Street.

Bob Coyne, RDOS Area H Director, said crews are “doing their best and hoping for the best…They are preparing, you know we are expecting some warmer weather this week and this is all in anticipation of what they think is coming down the valley.”

Half the community – about 148 homes – remains under evacuation order and another 157 homes are on evacuation alert.

The Tulameen Fire Department is continuing to assist with the crisis.

“The Tulameen Fire Department is absolutely freaking amazing,” said Coyne. “The work that those people have put into the last few days is just phenomenal. I don’t know what they are running on for energy anymore because they are just going non stop.”

