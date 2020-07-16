Elderly Princeton man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

Sentencing expected in the fall

An elderly Princeton man pleaded guilty to a child sex crime, and an indecent assault charge, in Penticton court Thursday, July 16.

The man acknowledged he is guilty of sexual interference with a female under 14, and indecent assault against a female.

Judge Robin Smith ordered a pre-sentence report, which will take at least eight weeks to prepare.

The charges were first heard in February 2020, although proceedings were slowed due to COVID.

The perpetrator was not in the courtroom to make the plea, rather he listened in on the phone from his Princeton home.

Defense counsel Dorothy O’Donnell, also appearing by phone, entered the plea on his behalf.

A court order prevents the publication of any information that could identify the victims.

