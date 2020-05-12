Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan

Police are asking that witnesses of the collision come forward with information

A man in his 70s died on Highway 97 near Oliver, BC on Sunday, May 10 following a collision with a car and a scooter. (Black Press file photo)

An elderly man died Sunday, May 10 near Oliver following a collision between a scooter and a car.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. RCMP and emergency services responded to reports of a collision on Highway 97 near Tuc El Nuit Drive in Oliver.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a Nissan Murano and a scooter had collided.

The scooter operator, a man in his 70’s, was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to RCMP. Speed and impairment are not being considered as factors.

South Okanagan Traffic Services has control of the investigation and is asking for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, video surveillance captured two motorcycles travelling northbound side-by-side just before the collision. Police would like to speak with those two motorcycle operators as they may have observations that could aid the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including the two potential witnesses described, is asked to call South Okanagan Traffic Services in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2020-2129.

