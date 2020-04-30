Elderly woman seriously injured in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Charges are pending against a 33-year-old Chilliwack man following a two-vehicle collision Saturday, April 25, on Highway 3 west of Princeton, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The collision sent an elderly woman from White Rock to Penticton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred at 12:45 p.m.

Hughes said the male driver was eastbound, traveling down the hill, when his car came into collision with an approaching vehicle.

Allegedly, speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

The man was taken to Princeton General Hospital.

