More than a quarter of B.C. voters have mailed in their referendum package. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Elections BC may allow more time to cast referendum ballots due to postal strike

27% of voters have mailed in their electoral reform packages

With the Canada Post strike showing no signs of ending, Elections BC says it’s considering extending the deadline for submitting ballots in the electoral reform referendum.

Currently, voters have until Nov. 30 to get their ballot in with their opinion on proportional representation versus first past the post.

But Elections BC spokesperson Andrew Watson said Thursday the agency will push that date back if voters are prevented from participating through “no fault of their own.”

“We expect to make a decision soon,” Watson wrote in an email to Black Press Media Thursday. “We’re in daily contact with Canada Post and are working to understand the full impact of the rotating strikes.”

About 27 per cent of voters have mailed back their packages, even as critics of the referendum say the government has done a poor job of explaining the options to British Columbians.

Meanwhile, unionized postal workers are in their fifth week of rotating strikes around the country.

Still confused about electoral reform?

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk
Next story
FortisBC warns extended cold snap could lead to natural gas shortage

Just Posted

SilverStar opens Saturday

Apline Opening Delay comes to an end

Free hospital parking won’t catch on in Okanagan

Interior Health not looking to follow the Surrey model for regional hospitals

Vernon suspect caught after bait car stolen

A Vernon offender took the ‘bait’ and attempted to steal a bait car Sunday.

Vernon man imprisoned for sex with minor

The accused’s name is being withheld to further protect the identity of the victim

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Crashes are not inevitable, says Kelowna lawyer

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims was held in Kelowna on Wednesday

Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

“I really wanted to help because when I was young and growing up in Mexico, I didn’t have any food either.”

Take steps towards a healthier life — test for radon

MIKE ADAMS For the Morning Star Every day we make decisions to… Continue reading

Mayo Clinic provides treatment option for Shuswap woman with Parkinson’s

Surgery delayed as resident seeking U.S. help due to BC waitlist is given alternative plan

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Unsuccessful Shuswap mayoral candidate says election not valid

Beverley Iglesias files court documents stating ineligible voters in Chase cast ballots

Bethlehem Star shines bright in Vernon

Begin your Christmas…where Christmas began

Okanagan water board wants more invasive mussels protection

Increased detection service resources requested from provincial government

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

Most Read