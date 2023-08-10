Electric vehicle charging now available at Big White

New EV charging stations have been installed at Big White. (Submitted)

Ski enthusiasts can worry no more about bringing their Tesla to the mountain and running out of juice.

The resort has installed electric vehicle charging stations at the Big White Central Reservations building in the Happy Valley parking lot, and are now in full operation.

”Big White Ski Resort is dedicated to providing exceptional experiences to our guests while also prioritizing our environmental responsibilities,” said Michael J Ballingall, senior VP. “The introduction of these electric car charging stations is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing the overall sustainability of our operations.”

Prior to the installation of these 100-kilowatt stations, the closest ones were over 50 kilometres away.

