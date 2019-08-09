Firefighters doused the smoking electrical box with water. (Morning Star Staff)

Electrical box fire in the BX in Vernon

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue on scene at Gibbs Road

UPDATE: 5:24 p.m.

B.C. Hydro and RCMP are now on the scene.

________

An electrical box is on fire in the BX on Gibbs Road.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue on the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

A person at a neighbouring home said the owner of the affected residence had his power cut off, got angry and backed into the box. The neighbour also said there is frequent drug-activity on the property.

“I heard a bang and the power went out and then it came back on two seconds later,” another neighbour said.

Firefighters on scene said they can’t do anything until BC Hydro comes to shut off the power to the box.

More to come.

