Electrical box fire in the BX in Vernon

UPDATE: 5:24 p.m.

B.C. Hydro and RCMP are now on the scene.

An electrical box is on fire in the BX on Gibbs Road.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue on the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

A person at a neighbouring home said the owner of the affected residence had his power cut off, got angry and backed into the box. The neighbour also said there is frequent drug-activity on the property.

“I heard a bang and the power went out and then it came back on two seconds later,” another neighbour said.

Firefighters on scene said they can’t do anything until BC Hydro comes to shut off the power to the box.

