(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Electrical fire at Vernon Curling Club

A small, candle-sized flame was visible in the roof

A small electrical fire was reported in the roof of the Vernon Curling Club on 39th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Calls came in just before 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 and reports said smoke and flames were visible.

A small candle-sized flame was visible near the roof, witnesses said, but the fire was out before firefighters arrived.

Curling club general manager Dave Merklinger said it’s an old wooden roof, so it’s lucky it didn’t catch.

“I heard a crackling noise and I looked up and one of the electrical boxes, I saw it burst into flames,” witness Ken Ante said.

“Oh! There’s a light show up there,” another person in the club said.

The lights were shut off at the curling club at 9:49 a.m., but power was still on in the cafeteria area.

The building was not evacuated, but the Ladies Stick League faced a bit of a setback.

