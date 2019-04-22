Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Sue Earle and her cat, Louie, pose for a photo in her sewing room on Salt Spring Island. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Sue Earle)

When Elizabeth May walks down the aisle, she’ll be dressed for her wedding along with Earth Day.

The Green party leader and B.C. entrepreneur John Kidder will exchange wedding vows Monday afternoon at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, and May will be adorning more greenery than just a bouquet.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May’s wedding will be a ‘low-carbon affair’ in Victoria on Earth Day

“She had an idea for a dress and she sketched it out for me,” said May’s dress designer Sue Earle of Salt Spring Island. “She wanted it to feel like spring. She said she would like to have some greenery on the bottom of it so it looked like she just walked through a garden.”

Earle said she got to work on May’s dress over the winter. She said she used old bed sheets for a mock dress she used in a fitting with May that included the placement of handmade tulips, peonies and ferns on the dress.

The two-piece, ivory-coloured dress also comes with a jacket with three-quarter-length sleeves, Earle said.

Earle, a long-time Green party supporter, said May was pleased with her seasonally-themed wedding dress.

“She was very happy with it, which made me very happy with it,” said Earle. “You want the person to feel like a million bucks, and that it embodies everything she is in terms of a goddess in the spring, celebrating love. That’s what I was aiming for.”

She said the dress received a pre-wedding blessing on a recent ferry voyage from Salt Spring Island to Sidney as Earle delivered the dress to May.

Earle said she and a few others held a moment of silence to bless the dress and ensure May has a full day of happiness.

May announced her engagement to Kidder last November. She said she knew Kidder for about five years, but sparks flew at a Green Party convention last September.

Kidder, 71, who is from Ashcroft, B.C., popped the question about a month later, May has said.

He has deep roots in the Green party, having run federally for a seat in B.C., and is a founder of the provincial party. May said he is a retired technology entrepreneur who operates a hops farm in Ashcroft, but also spends time in Vancouver.

He is the brother of the late actress Margot Kidder and has three children and four grandchildren. May has a daughter, three stepchildren and seven grandchildren.

Wedding guests Monday are encouraged to arrive by bicycle, bus, train or ferry to minimize their carbon footprint. The newlyweds will then spend their honeymoon on the train from Vancouver to Ottawa.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan start-up asks Ottawa to protect kids online
Next story
Canadians in Sri Lanka told to use extreme caution after bombings

Just Posted

Spelling Bee causing a buzz in Vernon

Teams sought to take part in fun Literacy Society fundraiser

Vernon Easter egg hunts delight kids

Photographer Katherine Peters captured some cool images of little ones enjoying Easter egg hunts

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun makes way for rain clouds

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Vernon woman designs beer festival label finalist

Sarah Annand’s design for Twin Sails Brewing has made final round of voting in Best Label event

Maxime Bernier, leader of People’s Party of Canada, to rally support in Kelowna

The PPC has 36,000 member and plans to run candidates in all 338 ridings

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Rain, clouds and sun are in the forecast for the region

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Big Sugar headlines Gonzo Okanagan tournament and festival

The second annual event will take place June 14

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Salmon Arm inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Video: South Okanagan business owner distraught over thefts

Video shows two suspects enter the Penticton store

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

Kelowna History: Street name origins

Have you ever wondered who the streets were named after?

Most Read