Luna was found with a gunshot wound in Prince George. (BC SPCA)

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

The BC SPCA is asking for help after a dog was found with half her jaw missing due to a gunshot wound in Prince George.

The society said Luna was seen on Blackwater Road by members of the public. She had been shot and was severely emaciated.

The SPCA caught her using a live trap after tracking Luna for more than a week.

“Luna had been walking around for days with half of her jaw missing due to a gunshot wound. She immediately went in for emergency reconstructive surgery,” said Alex Schare, SPCA North Cariboo District animal centre services manager.

The SPCA said Luna’s care is expected to cost more than $3,000. She is recovering at a foster home.

