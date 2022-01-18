Okanagan Skate Co. is closed Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, due to a break and enter. (Okanagan Skate Co./Instagram)

Embattled downtown Vernon skate shop suffers another break-in

Okanagan Skate Co. closed Tuesday due to break and enter

A skate shop in downtown Vernon is currently closed due to a break and enter.

Okanagan Skate Co. posted an update to Instagram with a photo of smashed glass at the 30th Avenue business Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“Closed due to a break and enter. My apologies for the inconvenience,” the post reads.

It’s far from the first time the skate shop has dealt with vandalism and break-ins.

In 2019, owner Steven (Bryce) Wach relocated to the Alpine Centre on Kalamalka Road, after experiencing several break-ins, a suspicious fire and more than $40,000 in stolen merchandise in five years on 30th Avenue.

“How can anyone stay downtown and economically do business when these are things that are happening?” Wach asked in a video he shared to social media in December 2019.

Wach has since moved the store back into the downtown core.

