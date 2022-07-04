Emergency centre activated for localized Spallumcheen flooding

North end of Eagle Rock Road covered by water; sand available at public works yard

Flooding at the north end of Eagle Rock Road Monday, July 4, resulted in the Township of Spallumcheen activating a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre. (Township of Spallumcheen photos)

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre due to localized flooding within the township.

The activation occurred Monday, July 4, at 5 p.m.

The area of flooding is affecting Eagle Rock Road at the north end.

A sandbagging station is currently up at the township public works shop (1511 Eagle Rock Road). You will need to bring a shovel.

The township will provide updates as more information becomes available and in response to any changing conditions.

