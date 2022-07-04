Emergency centre activated for localized Spallumcheen flooding

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre due to localized flooding within the township.
The activation occurred Monday, July 4, at 5 p.m.
The area of flooding is affecting Eagle Rock Road at the north end.
A sandbagging station is currently up at the township public works shop (1511 Eagle Rock Road). You will need to bring a shovel.
The township will provide updates as more information becomes available and in response to any changing conditions.
