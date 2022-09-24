Emergency crews converge in Vernon, for meet and greet

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Service members Kevin Rutten and Brady Kyle with their canines, Jagger and Hawkes, complete a training exercise in Vernon on Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Residents have a chance to meet with police, paramedics, firefighters, rescue groups and other officials outside of an emergency.

The annual Emergency Service Showcase is returning to Polson Park Tuesday, Sept. 27 with an opportunity for the general public to interact with the various emergency services within the community.

Featuring multiple units of the RCMP such as Police Dog Services, Tactical Troop, and the Emergency Response Team, various police vehicles and much more, the showcase goes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Additional agencies in attendance include Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Emergency Health Services, Vernon Search and Rescue Society, City of Vernon Bylaw Services, RCMP volunteers and the Community Safety Office.

Everyone is invited to attend this community event to get an opportunity to meet your local Emergency Service personnel and participate in hands-on activities and displays.

“After a two year absence, it’s exciting to be able to host this event again,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “It’s a great opportunity for the public to come out and meet their local emergency responders and community safety partners. There will be vehicles and equipment on display and there will also be a live demonstration by the RCMP Police Dog Services. Vernon Fire Rescue Services will also be performing a live auto extrication.”

Vehicle access to Polson Park will be limited and the road encompassing the park will be closed to through traffic. Please enter the park using the main entrance off of Highway 6. Parking space will available in the north east parking lot.

