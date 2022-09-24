Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Service members Kevin Rutten and Brady Kyle with their canines, Jagger and Hawkes, complete a training exercise in Vernon on Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Service members Kevin Rutten and Brady Kyle with their canines, Jagger and Hawkes, complete a training exercise in Vernon on Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Emergency crews converge in Vernon, for meet and greet

RCMP police dog demonstration, fire trucks and more in Polson Park

Residents have a chance to meet with police, paramedics, firefighters, rescue groups and other officials outside of an emergency.

The annual Emergency Service Showcase is returning to Polson Park Tuesday, Sept. 27 with an opportunity for the general public to interact with the various emergency services within the community.

Featuring multiple units of the RCMP such as Police Dog Services, Tactical Troop, and the Emergency Response Team, various police vehicles and much more, the showcase goes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Additional agencies in attendance include Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Emergency Health Services, Vernon Search and Rescue Society, City of Vernon Bylaw Services, RCMP volunteers and the Community Safety Office.

Everyone is invited to attend this community event to get an opportunity to meet your local Emergency Service personnel and participate in hands-on activities and displays.

“After a two year absence, it’s exciting to be able to host this event again,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “It’s a great opportunity for the public to come out and meet their local emergency responders and community safety partners. There will be vehicles and equipment on display and there will also be a live demonstration by the RCMP Police Dog Services. Vernon Fire Rescue Services will also be performing a live auto extrication.”

Vehicle access to Polson Park will be limited and the road encompassing the park will be closed to through traffic. Please enter the park using the main entrance off of Highway 6. Parking space will available in the north east parking lot.

READ MORE: Both drivers taken to hospital in Hwy 97A crash north of Armstrong

READ MORE: 2 Vernon men badly burned in past year: no connection say RCMP

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Overnight fire rips through Penticton home

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Service members Kevin Rutten and Brady Kyle with their canines, Jagger and Hawkes, complete a training exercise in Vernon on Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Emergency crews converge in Vernon, for meet and greet

The Vernon Christian School Royals senior volleyball team beat the Kelowna Christian School Knights 25-17, 25-19 on the first day of their home tournament Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon Christian School Royals off to strong start at home volleyball tournament

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender Matthew Tovell was stellar in a 3-0 win over the Vernon Vipers to kick off the 2022-23 BCHL season Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Salmon Arm Silverbacks photo)
Vernon Vipers shut out by Salmon Arm in season opener

A fall GoByBike Weeks kicks off in Vernon and the North Okanagan on Monday, Oct. 3. The event will run a full two weeks until Sunday, Oct. 16. (Contributed)
Fall two-week bike challenge gears up in North Okanagan