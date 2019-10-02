The Lumby and District Emergency Services held their fifth annual food drive dedicate to fighting back against hunger on Tuesday. (Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Emergency crews make gains for Lumby Food Bank

Emergency services crews gathered up 6,000 lbs and $2,500 in donations

There was a strong presence of emergency crews in the streets of Lumby Tuesday night. They were out helping those in need, but not in the way they ordinarily do.

It was the fifth annual Emergency Services Fight Back against Canada food drive. Crews from the Lumby and Lavington fire departments, the Lumby RCMP, paramedics and highways officers went door-door to gather up donations for the Lumby Food Bank.

Together, they brought in more than 6,000 pounds of food and $2,500 in donations from the community. To date, the program has raised $25,000 pounds of food and $10,000 in cash donations.

“There are so many cool things that happen (while) we’re going door to door to people,” said RCMP traffic officer Gary McLaughlin. “It’s a really feel-good event that we have every year.”

McLaughlin started the food drive in Lumby, and also the one in Revelstoke when he was living there nine years ago.

“It’s kind of a thing I like to do wherever I go,” he said.

Revelstoke emergency crews have run with the event ever since McLaughlin got the ball rolling. This year they collected 12,400 pounds of food and $6,700 in cash donations.

