Emergency maintenance may disrupt irrigation in Vernon

The Bella Vista pump house is expected to be fixed by noon today (June 24)

Water may be briefly unavailable for some Vernon irrigation users as emergency maintenance crews work to fix the Bella Vista pump house today.

The maintenance issue will only affect irrigation users coming off the Goose Lake water system from Blue Jay subdivision south to Bella Vista Road, and the work is expected to be completed by noon Wednesday, June 24.

“Customers in this area may experience low pressure or no water during this time,” city communications said.

Domestic water users will not be affected by the work, the city noted.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates your understanding.”

READ MORE: Vernon man urges province to buy Okanagan Lake property

READ MORE: Vernon Main Street pedestrian mall vetoed by council

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking water