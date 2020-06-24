(Stock photo)

Emergency maintenance may disrupt irrigation in Vernon

The Bella Vista pump house is expected to be fixed by noon today (June 24)

Water may be briefly unavailable for some Vernon irrigation users as emergency maintenance crews work to fix the Bella Vista pump house today.

The maintenance issue will only affect irrigation users coming off the Goose Lake water system from Blue Jay subdivision south to Bella Vista Road, and the work is expected to be completed by noon Wednesday, June 24.

“Customers in this area may experience low pressure or no water during this time,” city communications said.

Domestic water users will not be affected by the work, the city noted.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates your understanding.”

READ MORE: Vernon man urges province to buy Okanagan Lake property

READ MORE: Vernon Main Street pedestrian mall vetoed by council

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening
Next story
Kelowna RCMP release statement after civil suit filed over alleged rough arrest

Just Posted

Man in hospital after crashing vehicle into Vernon home

The crash took place at Palmer Road and Scott Road; the man’s injuries are non-life threatening

Emergency maintenance may disrupt irrigation in Vernon

The Bella Vista pump house is expected to be fixed by noon today (June 24)

North Okanagan sporting excellence honoured

Shanda Hill, Carl Vardon and Vernon Christian School volleyball win Tim Hortons sports awards

Thunderstorms to hit the Okanagan

Environment Canada reports up to a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms

North Okanagan celebrates Canada Day online

Canada Day is typically a day of gatherings and celebration, but COVID-19… Continue reading

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Kelowna RCMP release statement after civil suit filed over alleged rough arrest

Acting officer in charge Insp. Laura Livingstone said RCMP have been fielding many calls from the public

Morning Start: U.S. presidents can’t be sued for actions made in office

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Most Read