Emergency repairs close Spallumcheen bridge

The Grandview Flats Road Bridge in the Township of Spallumcheen will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to Monday, Nov. 7, for emergency repairs. Detours will be available. (Township photo)

Crews will work from Nov. 4-7 conducting repairs to the bridge on Grandview Flats Road

Emergency repairs to Spallumcheen’s Grandview Flats Road Bridge means closing the structure for a few days.

The bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Friday, Nov. 4, to Monday, Nov. 7 as CN Railway and contractors conduct the repairs.

Detours will be available via Corkscrew Road, Otter Lake Road, St. Annes Road and Highway 97, and reversed for opposing direction of travel.

Perimeter Flagging will be on-site.

The Township of Spallumcheen asks motorists to observe all safety precautions.

