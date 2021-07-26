Firefighters working 24/7 on the challenging Nk’Mip fire. (Oliver Fire)

Emergency services extended for those evacuated from Nk’Mip fire

Fire aggressive and continues to threaten Shrike Hill subdivision in Oliver

Emergency support will be extended to evacuees on evacuation orders from the Nk’Mip fire who require further services.

For evacuees whose support services expire Monday, July 26, the reception centre at Oliver Legion will continue to open (July 26) between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For those who have left the area and will not be returning to Oliver to receive support, please call ESS: 250-486-1890.

For evacuees whose support services expire Tuesday, July 27, the reception centre at Oliver Legion will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (July 27).

The call centre will be open Tuesday, July 27.

There has been no change to the evacuation orders and alerts within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), since Saturday, July 24.

A total of 568 properties remain on evacuation order and 136 properties remain on evacuation alert.

The Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

OIB is still accepting donations of water, Gatorade, pet food, and grocery cards. Donations can be arranged through email: mcampol@oib.ca.

OIB leadership would like to encourage Band Members to check on each other, let people know where they are and that they are OK.

The Nk’Mip fire continues to be an aggressive, growing fire that is threatening the Shrike Hill subdivision. On Sunday, some living in the Shrike Hill area took to Facebook asking for help.

“We need help on McCuddy, Porcupine, and Shrike Hill. There is just a handful of us here trying to keep the houses safe. I’m alone at my property and I have had to stop the fire from spreading across the fireguard they set up,” posted Marty Schmidt.

Many people responded to the call for help, providing water trucks and help.

Fire growth has been observed over the last couple of days, but an accurate track has not been able to be completed due to fire behaviour and smoke conditions, stated BC Wildfire. The blaze is listed at 6,800 hectares but is predicted to jump in size once accurate mapping is available.

The Oliver Fire Department provided an update on its efforts.

“This has been an incredibly aggressive and unpredictable fire. Our crews have been going hard since the start and their hard work has paid off with the number of structures they have saved,” said Oliver Fire on Facebook on Monday. “Currently most of the fire has pushed up into the mountains outside of our protection area. However, one of our apparatus has been tasked by BC Forestry to continue supporting their efforts up McKinney Road.”

Firefighting personnel and heavy equipment continued to work overnight to protect structures in/near the Shrike subdivision. Winds, persistent low relative humidity values and high temperatures have led to increased fire activity late into the evenings, said BC Wildfire.

Today, Division A is continuing work near Shrike Hill. Crews are mopping up and continuing to FireSmart structures by removing available fuels from within home ignition zones. Patrol work will continue along/near Nk’Mip Road area for hot spots. Crews will be looking for burn-off operation opportunities to reinforce existing guards and protect structures.

There are a total of 146 personnel on-site, including 43 firefighters, five helicopters and 46 pieces of heavy equipment.

With bone dry conditions, every bush and tree is kindling for the Nk’Mip fire. (Oliver Fire)

