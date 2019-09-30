Emergency services host Lumby food bank drive

Residents asked to donate non-perishable items or leave in driveway to be picked up Tuesday night

Emergency services personnel from Lumby and Lavington will be going to area homes Tuesday collecting non-perishable food items for the Lumby Food Bank. The food drive starts at 5 p.m. (File photo)

If an emergency services member shows up at homes in Lumby Tuesday night, it’s for a very good reason.

Crews from the Lumby and Lavington fire departments, Lumby RCMP, paramedics and highways personnel will be going door-to-door to collect donations for the Lumby Food Bank.

The food drive starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“If you’re not home, please leave your items at the end of your driveway so they can be picked up,” said organizer Gary McLaughlin from the RCMP.

The crews have willingly donated their time and energy to gather non-perishable food items to help feed the community.

