Emergency services respond to numerous incidents on Highway 1

Today there were multiple semi truck crashes on Highway 1 and a collision by the hospital

One of the crashes this morning on Highway 1 near Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Revelstoke emergency services responded to numerous vehicle incidents on April 3.

First, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Revelstoke RCMP said they were advised of a crash on Highway 1 near Three Valley Gap. A commercial truck driver lost control of his trailer, striking several cement barriers and knocking them into the westbound lane.

An approaching second truck served to miss the barriers and the initial tractor trailer, narrowly avoiding going into Three Valley Lake due to a snow bank. The RCMP did not note any injuries to the media.

Police said weather was a factor in the crash as several centimeters of snow had fallen overnight.

This was the crash near Peaks Lodge, approximately four km west of Revelstoke. (Submitted)

At 6:00 a.m., the Revelstoke RCMP said they were notified of a second collision involving two commercial trucks, approximately four kms west of Revelstoke.

One truck lost control and jack knifed across the road. An oncoming truck was unable to avoid it and the two collided. The police said Ministry of Transportation, EMCON, RCMP, Trans Canada Traffic Services, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance Service attended the scene to address damages and injures.

RCMP said speed was the primary factor in “this preventable collision”.

Highway 1 remained closed for several hours, but is now open.

Then, this afternoon a boom truck struck and damaged communication wires and poles in front of the Queen Victoria Hospital. The RCMP, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service and Telus were called on scene. Police said it’s unknown what impact the damage will have on the hospital at this time.

While it might seem a busy day, Revelstoke RCMP said it’s typical, especially after it snows.

