Emergency vehicles on scene of vehicle incident on Highway 97C

The incident occurred two kilometres before the Elkhart Junction

A stretch of road near the July 16 vehicle incident. (Google Maps image)

A vehicle incident has occurred two kilometres before the Elkhart Junction on Highway 97C, according to DriveBC.

The incident happened on the right side of the road and drivers are asked to watch for emergency vehicles and crew on-scene.

#BCHwy97C – EB vehicle incident 2 km before the Elkhart Junction on #BCHwy97C on the right side of the road. Watch for emergency vehicles and crew on-scene. @AimRoads #SDMO — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 16, 2021

Read more: UPDATE: Hunakwa Lake fire about 3.7 kilometres from nearest structure

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Highway 97