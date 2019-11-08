Emergency water shutoff in Armstrong

Water has been shut off in the 3000- to 3400-block of Smith Drive in Armstrong for an emergency water line repair.

City of Armstrong staff have been working on the repair at the corner of Smith Drive and Road since Nov. 8, but water had to be shut off today at 1 p.m. to relieve building pressure on the line.

“Crews are working to restore service to those businesses and residences as quickly as possible, but do not yet have an expected time of restoration,” CAO and emergency program coordinator designate Kevin Bertles said in a release.

