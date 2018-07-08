Emerica pro skate legends slide into Penticton

The Emerica Pro Skateboard Team is coming to the Penticton Youth Park July 16

The Emerica Pro Skateboard Team is coming to the Penticton Youth Park.

“This is a chance to see some of the best skateboarders in the world,” said Brock Warr with Freeride Boardshop.

“An event like this has not come to Penticton in over a decade.”

Andrew Reynolds, Leo Romero, Spanky, Figgy and local Penticton legend Skylar Kehr are slated to be in attendance July 16 at 3 p.m. at the Penticton Youth Park presented by Freeride Boardshop and Pentagon Boardshop.

Related: Pentown Throwdown at 2017 Peachfest

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.