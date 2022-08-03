Enderby activating campfire ban Thursday

No campfires, open burning, other related activities allowed in city and fire protection district as of Aug. 4

The City of Enderby is implementing a campfire ban in the city and the Shuswap River Fire Protection District, along with fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, open burning, and related activities, effective at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. (File Photo)

The City of Enderby is implementing a campfire ban effective at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4.

This ban is in addition to the prohibition on open burning that took effect on July 15, and now includes:

• campfires;

• open burning (all);

• fireworks;

• sky lanterns;

• burn barrels or burn cages;

• binary exploding targets;

• tiki and similar kinds of torches;

• chimineas (front-loading fireplace or oven with a vertical chimney or smoke vent);

• air curtain burners; and

• outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating.

The ban applies to the City of Enderby and the Shuswap River Fire Protection District. The ban is consistent with the Kamloops Fire Centre’s prohibition, which is due to the fire danger rating in the area.

“Our area is experiencing hot and dry conditions, and the fire danger rating has increased as a result,” said Enderby and District Fire Department Chief Cliff Vetter. “This prohibition will help prevent human-caused wildfires, protect public safety, and ensure that critical firefighting resources are not diverted from lightning-caused wildfires. Preventing wildfires is our shared responsibility.”

This prohibition is in effect until the Kamloops Fire Centre rescinds its ban, unless notice is provided otherwise.

Property owners are encouraged to take advance precautions to make it easier to evacuate in the case of an emergency, such as developing a Household Preparedness Guide, as well as take steps to FireSmart their property and protect their homes, which can include simple maintenance like cleaning combustible materials (such as leaves, twigs, pine needles, and debris) from roofs, gutters, under decks, and around hedges.

SPALLUMCHEEN ACTIVATES BAN

The Township of Spallumcheen, based on recommendations from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief and the Kamloops Fire Centre, is initiating a campfire ban commencing Thursday, Aug. 4, also at 12 p.m.

The campfire ban will be in effect until noon on Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded (the Fire Chief in conjunction with the Kamloops Fire Centre will make any decisions regarding rescinding the campfire ban prior to Oct. 15).

Current information regarding fire bans and any fire related notifications will be posted on the township’s website.

Please note open burning concluded April 15 and is currently not permitted within the Township of Spallumcheen.

In addition to campfires, the following types of activities which could lead to wildfire, are currently prohibited within the township:

The use of:

• sky lanterns;

• binary exploding targets;

• tiki and similar kinds of torches;

• chimineas;

• outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating;

• air curtain burners;

• fireworks (only permitted during the last week of October).

• BURN BARRELS are not permitted within the Township at any time.

If you have a campfire, are burning during a ban, or found using any of the prohibited devices above, please note that enforcement action may commence including daily fines of $250 per occurrence.

