Enderby challenges residents to help clean up

City’s seventh annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge runs Saturday, April 27

The City of Enderby is inviting residents to clean up the community.

The city is inviting its residents to join in the seventh annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge.

“Enderby residents can show their civic pride by helping to clean-up and beautify areas throughout the community,” said Mayor Greg McCune.

Participants are encouraged to gather at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 in the city hall parking lot. The Clean-Up Challenge will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Clean-Up Challenge will be followed by an appreciation barbeque at 12 p.m. in the city hall parking lot, hosted by the Enderby and District Lions Club. Participants will be provided with food and refreshments to celebrate their community contribution.

Participants are encouraged to take photos and post to social media with the hashtag #CleanEnderby.

“The Clean-Up Challenge is a great way to come together as a community and make a difference. We encourage everyone to take part in the Clean-Up Challenge in any way they can, whether that means cleaning up your property or a public space,” said McCune. “Every little bit helps.”

For any questions or inquiries, please contact the City of Enderby at (250) 838-7230.


