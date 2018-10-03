Fink Machine Inc. will open its doors to the public as part of National Bioenergy Day Oct. 24. (Photo submitted)

Enderby event opens doors to alternative energy

National Bioenergy Day is Oct. 24

As part of National Bioenergy Day in Enderby, local biomass boiler company Fink Machine Inc. is showing off its demonstration boiler used to heat 12 businesses and buildings in the community.

The public will view how Fink Machine builds their boiler houses and how the clean technology works utilizing woodchips or pellets to bring awareness of National Bioenergy Day Oct. 24. Bioenergy is the use of any organic material, such as chips, pellets, forest thinnings, residues, agricultural waste or urban wood waste to generate heating, cooling and electricity.

Related: Alternative energy heats up in Enderby

Hospitals, college campuses, school districts and government buildings use bioenergy for heat. Many commercial, institutional and district energy installations are heated with wood biomass boilers in Canada in an effort to reduce operating costs and Greenhouse gas emissions.

Fink Machine, located in Enderby, is a biomass boiler company that has been in business for nearly two decades. For more information, visit www.finkmachine.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Windscreens added to Vernon tennis courts
Next story
How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Just Posted

Vernon mayoral candidates square off

Greater Vernon Chamber, Downtown Vernon Association co-host first public forum of campaign

Enderby event opens doors to alternative energy

National Bioenergy Day is Oct. 24

Windscreens added to Vernon tennis courts

Vernon association benefits from Vernon 55+ Games legacy

Vernon Vortex skaters pocket $5,000

Speed skating prize through Canadian sponsor

Enderby Curling Club best of the best

North Okanagan club will host open house to celebrate being named Curl BC’s Curling Club of the Year

It’s more than a workout, it’s about community

SpinCo in Kelowna claims their exercises classes are more about fun and friends

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Seasonal closure for Vernon sani-dump

The station at the Vernon Visitors Centre remains open until after Thanksgiving long weekend

Valley First named Vernon Winter Carnival presenting sponsor

Valley First will hold title for 59th, 60th Carnivals

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

YMCA helps adults manage stress in the Okanagan

Mindful classes are helping young adults manage stress

Most Read