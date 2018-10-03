Enderby event opens doors to alternative energy

Fink Machine Inc. will open its doors to the public as part of National Bioenergy Day Oct. 24. (Photo submitted)

As part of National Bioenergy Day in Enderby, local biomass boiler company Fink Machine Inc. is showing off its demonstration boiler used to heat 12 businesses and buildings in the community.

The public will view how Fink Machine builds their boiler houses and how the clean technology works utilizing woodchips or pellets to bring awareness of National Bioenergy Day Oct. 24. Bioenergy is the use of any organic material, such as chips, pellets, forest thinnings, residues, agricultural waste or urban wood waste to generate heating, cooling and electricity.

Hospitals, college campuses, school districts and government buildings use bioenergy for heat. Many commercial, institutional and district energy installations are heated with wood biomass boilers in Canada in an effort to reduce operating costs and Greenhouse gas emissions.

Fink Machine, located in Enderby, is a biomass boiler company that has been in business for nearly two decades. For more information, visit www.finkmachine.com.

