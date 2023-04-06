Enderby eyes 5% tax hike

Public is invited to have their say April 17

Residents in Enderby can have their say on the city’s proposed budget for 2023.

Mayor and council will be receiving public input on the city’s proposed 2023 financial plan at council’s next meeting on Monday, April 17, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

This year, council is eyeing a 5.1 per cent increase to taxes and user fees, which amounts to a $118.50 increase for the average single-family home valued at $523,800.

The city says this year’s financial plan has been impacted by “unprecedented inflationary pressures,” and aging infrastructure also continues to have a significant impact.

“The financial plan focuses on providing services in a sustainable manner while addressing these challenges,” reads a city document.

Budgeted projects for 2023 include a water treatment plant and distribution system expansion plan, purchase of a new pumper/rescue truck for the fire department, new firefighting equipment through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, extreme heat risk mapping, capacity building for economic development, detailed design of the new outdoor pool, expansion of the cremation section at Cliffside Cemetery, purchase of a used dump truck for the snow season, water main upgrades at Railway Street, and more aggressive debt repayments to reduce future interest costs.

Input can be submitted in person at the meeting or by written submission. If choosing to make a written submission, residents can email it to info@cityofenderby.com or drop it off at city hall before 3:30 p.m. April 17.

The meeting can be attended virtually via Zoom by using meeting ID 83859410787 and passcode 440213. To connect to the meeting by telephone, dial 1-778-907-2071 and enter the meeting ID and passcode.

For more information on the 2023 budget, click here.

Brendan Shykora

