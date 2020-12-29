Enderby Fire Department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty nine years ago today, Dec. 29

The Enderby Fire Department’s Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)

The 29th of December is always a somber day for the Enderby Fire Department.

The firefighters take the day to remember Capt. Dan Botkin, killed in the line of duty nine years ago on Dec. 29, 2011, battling a fire at a business on the outskirts of the city.

“Today, we remember Fireman Dan,” wrote the department on its Facebook page.

The fire department always holds an annual celebration to remember Botkin but this year’s ceremony is a bit different due to COVID-19 regulations.

A candle will be placed on the department’s Bell Tower monument at the front of the hall and it will remain there from 7 to 9 p.m. for people who wish to do a drive-by and reflect, or have a moment of silence for Botkin.

“He is always remembered and will always be missed,” said the fire department.

Botkin was 25. A public funeral was held Jan. 5, 2012 that drew more than 1,000 firefighters and emergency services personnel from across Canada, along with local residents, to the Enderby Arena.

A speaker was set up outside the arena for the overflow crowd to hear the goings-on inside.

The uniformed firefighters and emergency personnel, which included RCMP in red serge, Search and Rescue, paramedics and volunteers, formed an honour guard at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce, and marched through the streets of the North Okanagan community to the arena.

The guard also included more than 30 fire trucks from various departments on hand for the funeral.

