Enderby firefighter victim of theft while on-duty

Volunteer firefighter has wallet lifted from Enderby Fire Hall while out battling a fire

He was out trying to save a building from destruction.

While on duty, an Enderby volunteer firefighter had his wallet stolen out of his truck parked at the Enderby Fire Hall.

RELATED: Enderby Fire Society switching fundraising goal to lifesaving gear

RELATED: North Okanagan fire halls lend hand to B.C. wildfires

Volunteers were called to the scene of a shed fire on Enderby Mabel Lake Road at 2 a.m. Sunday.

“Our firefighter came to the hall, parked his truck and left to go and try and save someone’s building,” said Enderby Fire Chief Clifford Vetter. “He gets thanked by somebody going through his truck and taking his wallet. Not cool.”

It’s believed the fireman’s credit cards were used by the suspected thief to make some online purchases.

Both the shed fire and the theft remain under investigation.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Open letter from Gateway Casinos takes aim at ‘unreasonable’ demands from union
Next story
Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Just Posted

Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

Cherryville voters to cast trustee ballots in Lumby

No polling station will be available in Cherryville

Vulcano announces Vernon council candidacy

Terry Vulcano is one of 21 councillor candidates

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Vernon Christian School raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation

The school’s Terry Fox Run was Sept. 28

Update: Car crashes into Shuswap bank after driver falls asleep

The Chase RBC was struck by a car on Sept. 30, the same building damaged by fire on Aug. 12

Orton’s five-pack boosts Ogopogos in Okanagan men’s soccer

CapriCMW Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League title

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Aussie bluesman to rock Lorenzo’s Cafe

Performance is Oct. 6 in Ashton Creek

Vernon book signing talks First World War

Wayne Norton’s Fernie at War: 1914-1919 book signing at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Oct. 6

Vernon’s Record City transports to Latin dance hall

Piel Canela and the Gypsies is Oct. 6

Most Read