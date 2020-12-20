A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby has reported a case of COVID-19. Potential exposure dates are Sunday, Dec. 13 or Monday, Dec. 14. (Morning Star File photo)

Enderby high school sees case of COVID-19

Member of A.L. Fortune Secondary community tests positive; potential exposure was Dec. 13 or 14

Interior Health says there has been a COVID-19 exposure case at Enderby’s A.L. Fortune Secondary.

The potential exposure event is believed to have occurred Sunday, Dec. 13 or Monday, Dec. 14.

“When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health will work quickly to determine close contacts, and will contact parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” said the health authority on its website.

If a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Interior Health will start contact tracing to determine how the person was infected and who they were in close contact with. They will identify and notify close contacts who may be at an increased risk, and advise them to self isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Interior Health will work closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact tracing process to maintain close communication with the school community.

This is the first reported COVID-19 case from A.L. Fortune. A third case at Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School has been reported with the potential exposure date being Wednesday, Dec. 9.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Coronavirus

