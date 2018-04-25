Enderby man unsuccessful in fleeing from RCMP

Had been wanted on a number of outstanding warrants when spotted on motorcycle on rural Enderby road

A man who tried to flee and hide from the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was unsuccessful.

It happened Saturday, April 21, when a general duty member observed a man on a motorcycle, travelling northbound on Watershed Road in Enderby, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

The suspect, upon spotting police, quickly drove on a rural property where he fell off of the motorcycle and fled on foot.

RCMP set up containment of the area and, with the help of a police service dog unit and air services helicopter, located the man hiding in a shed on another rural property.

He was taken into custody without incident.

“This particular male has been at large for several months on outstanding warrants for serious offences committed in the Enderby and North Okanagan area,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “A considerable amount of hours were spent in attempting to locate this individual by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP members, and on this particular day, the wanted man’s luck ran out.”

The 25-year-old Enderby man was in custody and will be facing possible charges relating to a firearm, drug and failing to comply with probation-order offences. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, April 23.