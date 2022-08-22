Enderby mayor seeks third term, Armstrong councillor won’t be on ballot

Enderby’s mayor hopes a third term in his future.
Greg McCune announced Monday, Aug. 22, he will seek re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal elections.
“I’m going to try for another four years,” said McCune. “I’m looking forward to continued sustainable growth.”
McCune defeated incumbent Howie Cyr in 2014 to become mayor of the North Okanagan community. He successfully defended his position against a challenge from Herman Halvorson in 2018.
McCune served two terms as a councillor in 2008 and 2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNCILLOR STEPPING ASIDE
Gary Froats has announced he will not seek a second full term on council.
The decision, he said, came after “much soul searching.”
“With Joan’s medical issues we lost 15 years of retirement plans,” said Froats, speaking of his wife who received a new kidney in 2020. “The kidney transplant has provided her with a new lease on life which we hope to take advantage of.
“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the citizens of Armstrong.”
Froats was first elected to council in a 2016 by-election following the death of longtime councillor Ron (Sully) O’Sullivan. He successfully ran again in 2018.
Froats is the third member of the current council that will not seek re-election in October.
Mayor Chris Pieper and Coun. Jim Wright have both said they will be stepping down.
