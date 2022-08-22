Armstrong councillor Gary Froats (right, with wife, Joan) has become the third sitting member of council to announce they won’t be seeking re-election in October. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong councillor Gary Froats (right, with wife, Joan) has become the third sitting member of council to announce they won’t be seeking re-election in October. (Morning Star - file photo)

Enderby mayor seeks third term, Armstrong councillor won’t be on ballot

Greg McCune has been Enderby’s mayor since 2014; Gary Froats will not seek second full term in Armstrong

Enderby’s mayor hopes a third term in his future.

Greg McCune announced Monday, Aug. 22, he will seek re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal elections.

“I’m going to try for another four years,” said McCune. “I’m looking forward to continued sustainable growth.”

McCune defeated incumbent Howie Cyr in 2014 to become mayor of the North Okanagan community. He successfully defended his position against a challenge from Herman Halvorson in 2018.

McCune served two terms as a councillor in 2008 and 2011.

ARMSTRONG COUNCILLOR STEPPING ASIDE

Gary Froats has announced he will not seek a second full term on council.

The decision, he said, came after “much soul searching.”

“With Joan’s medical issues we lost 15 years of retirement plans,” said Froats, speaking of his wife who received a new kidney in 2020. “The kidney transplant has provided her with a new lease on life which we hope to take advantage of.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the citizens of Armstrong.”

Froats was first elected to council in a 2016 by-election following the death of longtime councillor Ron (Sully) O’Sullivan. He successfully ran again in 2018.

Froats is the third member of the current council that will not seek re-election in October.

Mayor Chris Pieper and Coun. Jim Wright have both said they will be stepping down.

READ MORE: Enderby mayor praises residents for pandemic response

READ MORE: Froats leads byelection poll in Armstrong

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal electionNorth Okanagan Regional District

 

Enderby mayor Greg McCune (right) has announced he’ll seek a third term as mayor in the Oct. 15 municipal elections. (Morning Star - file photo)

Enderby mayor Greg McCune (right) has announced he’ll seek a third term as mayor in the Oct. 15 municipal elections. (Morning Star - file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Provincial funds help Vernon respond to homelessness

Just Posted

Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area B director Bob Fleming (left) and Electoral Area C Director Amanda Shatzko (second from left) have announced their intentions to seek re-election in October. (Contributed)
Two directors announce desire to run again for RDNO

Enderby mayor Greg McCune (right) has announced he’ll seek a third term as mayor in the Oct. 15 municipal elections. (Morning Star - file photo)
Enderby mayor seeks third term, Armstrong councillor won’t be on ballot

Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. interior

(Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)
Fire near Spallumcheen under control