Enderby park underwater as river levels rise

Tuey Park, Waterwheel Park, closed; Waterwheel Street restricted to local traffic

Tuey Park, also known as Waterwheel Park in Enderby, is submerged in water and closed to the public effective June 1.

Traffic on Waterwheel Street has also been restricted to local traffic only.

The portion of road submerged has been gated off for all traffic.

“Thankfully, the precipitation received over the weekend was not as bad as forecasted,” a situation report from the city said. “Although, it did contribute to a further rise in river levels.”

River levels in Enderby are reading at 427.3 cubic metres per second and they are expected to rise over the next day as the weekend’s rainfall will impact the Shuswap River and areas that drain into it.

“After that, we are expecting the rise to taper off slightly,” the statement said.

The river will continue to increase its level over the next 10 days, with a forecast high of 515.6 cubic metres per second on June 10.

Sand and sandbags are available for free for those whose properties may be at risk of flooding. Residents can bring their own shovel to the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Avenue.

The BC River Forecast Centre’s high streamflow advisory is still in place for the Shuswap River, meaning the centre is predicting river levels will continue rising and localized flooding is a possibility.

A High Streamflow Advisory can escalate quickly into a higher level of warning, like a Flood Watch or a Flood Warning, due to temperature, precipitation and snowpack.

The City of Enderby encourages residents to bookmark its Emergency Dashboard at cityofenderby.com/emergency for up-to-date information.

