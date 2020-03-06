Enderby resident reels in $75,000 lotto win

Meanwhile a second North Okanagan resident picked up $75,000 on BC/49

Sipping on his morning coffee, Bradley Croney thought he was still dreaming when he read the winning lotto numbers.

The Enderby resident matched five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, in the March 4 BC/49 draw, earning him $75,000.

“I thought I was still foggy but it was real,” Croney said. “It is still really surreal and is sinking in the more I tell people.”

Croney bought the winning ticket at G&B Fuels on George Street.

He wasn’t the only big winner from the BC/49 draw this week. Someone who purchased a ticket in Courtenay won the coveted $2 million jackpot – that prize has not been claimed yet.

This is the second big win locally from Wednesday’s draw.

