Bradley Croney is the latest Lotto BC/49 winner, taking home $75,000 after picking up his winning ticket from Enderby. (BCLC photo)

Enderby resident reels in $75,000 lotto win

Meanwhile a second North Okanagan resident picked up $75,000 on BC/49

Sipping on his morning coffee, Bradley Croney thought he was still dreaming when he read the winning lotto numbers.

The Enderby resident matched five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, in the March 4 BC/49 draw, earning him $75,000.

“I thought I was still foggy but it was real,” Croney said. “It is still really surreal and is sinking in the more I tell people.”

Croney bought the winning ticket at G&B Fuels on George Street.

He wasn’t the only big winner from the BC/49 draw this week. Someone who purchased a ticket in Courtenay won the coveted $2 million jackpot – that prize has not been claimed yet.

This is the second big win locally from Wednesday’s draw.

READ MORE: Shuswap resident wins $75,000 in BC/49 lotto

READ MORE: Nanaimo man wins lottery, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward
Next story
One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Just Posted

Vernon students strike for climate justice

Students took part in a protest at the Vernon Law Courts Friday, organized by Earth Strike Vernon

Enderby resident reels in $75,000 lotto win

Meanwhile a second North Okanagan resident picked up $75,000 on BC/49

Vernon’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

Help shape the future of recreation in Vernon: City

City of Vernon using two surveys to collect public input on future recreational services

Vernon-area poet up for prestigious award

Laisha Rosnau’s collection of poems, Our Familiar Hunger, touches on Ukrainian-Canadian experience

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and The Shuswap Pie Company

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy stuck in manhole in Westbank

Rescue crews are responding to the scene

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Most Read