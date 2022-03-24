Enderby residents challenged to clean up community in April

Now that the snow is gone, the challenge is on for Enderby residents to tidy up their community.

The ninth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge will take place on Saturday, April 23, with participants invited to gather in the city hall parking lot at 10 a.m.

The clean-up will last two hours and will be followed by an “appreciation barbeque” at 12 p.m. in the city hall parking lot, courtesy of the Enderby and District Lions Club. Food and refreshments will be provided to celebrate the contributions made to the community.

“The annual Clean-Up Challenge is a great way to kick off spring and come together as a community to clean up our environment. This event is an opportunity for us to get outdoors, show our civic pride, and celebrate the fact that we live in one of the most beautiful places on the planet,” said Mayor Greg McCune.

Residents and businesses can also dispose of excess paper by attending the Enderby Lions Club’s paper shredding event at the Enderby and District Financial parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paper shredding will be done by donation with a $5 minimum.

Brendan Shykora

GarbagePlastic waste