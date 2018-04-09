Enderby residents challenged to clean up community

The City of Enderby is challenging its residents to join in the sixth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge.

Enderby residents can show their civic pride by helping to clean-up and beautify areas throughout the community. Participants are encouraged to gather at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, in the city hall parking lot.

The Clean-Up Challenge will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 .pm.

“The annual Clean-Up Challenge is a great way to kick off spring and come together as a community to clean up our environment,” said Mayor Greg McCune. “Our residents are so passionate about our community and this event is a great representation of that.”

The event will be followed by an appreciation barbecue at noon in Belvidere Park, hosted by the Enderby & District Lions Club. Participants will be provided with food and refreshments to celebrate their community contribution.

Participants are encouraged to take photos and utilize social media, such as the Our Enderby Facebook and Twitter pages, to showcase how they are strengthening Enderby as a clean, beautiful community.

For any questions or inquiries, please contact the City of Enderby at (250) 838-7230.



