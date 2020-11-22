Enderby school book fair includes online shopping link

Fair at M.V. Beattie Elementary runs Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 weekdays at school or you can shop online

Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary School hosts a two-week, weekday book fair at the school, with strict COVID protocols in place, Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If you can’t make it to the school, there is an online shopping link with proceeds going to the book fair. (File photo)

In a time when some semblance of normalcy is yearned for, an Enderby elementary school is going ahead with one of its most popular, annual fundraising events.

The M. V. Beattie Book Fair – with strict COVID protocols in place for students, staff and visitors – runs Monday to Friday, Nov. 23, to Dec. 4 from 7:45 a.m. t0 2:30 p.m. weekdays.

“Because we are not hosting the craft fair this year, we won’t get the traffic like we normally do,” said organizer Amanda Renner of the school’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC).

“It’s a great fundraiser for the school and we get 60 per cent of the profits and that goes directly into books for the classrooms. We are running it for two weeks this year to try to allow time for people to come in. We have a whole classroom this year which is awesome. This allows the outside public to come in and shop.”

The book fair will be located at the back of the school close to the church parking lot, and there will be signs so people know what door to go in. Outside shoppers will be limited going into the classroom as per COVID protocol.

Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

“The kids and the teachers are super excited about the book fair,” said Renner. “It gives them a sense of something being somewhat normal.”

Can’t make it to the school or want to stay home and shop? No problem.

Online shopping will run the same days as the book fair.

“So people can shop from home, the items will be shipped right to their house and the proceeds get added directly to the fair,” said Renner.

The link for that is: https://bookfairs-canada.myshopify.com/pages/5138156.

