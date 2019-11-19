Program coordinator Susan Ruck (left) and Mayor Greg McCune are seeking volunteers for the city’s Citizens on Patrol program. (City of Enderby photo)

Enderby seeking patrol citizens

Volunteers needed for city’s Citizens On Patrol program

The City of Enderby is undertaking a recruitment drive for its Citizens on Patrol program and is looking for additional volunteers who want to make a positive impact in the community.

“We are now entering the third year of our re-launched Citizens on Patrol program, which is aimed at providing another tool to help to deter and prevent crime in our community. Local volunteers are the foundation of this program, and we are looking to build our roster,” Mayor Greg McCune said.

Citizens on Patrol is a way for local volunteers to serve as “eyes and ears” to help spot crime or other suspicious activity in the community. The program is delivered by the City of Enderby.

READ MORE: Concerned Enderby citizens confront city council on crime

“Our volunteers patrol the community in marked vehicles, in order to observe and report any potential criminal activity,” program coordinator Susan Ruck said. “This could be active crimes that require immediate police response, or suspicious activity that could help in the RCMP in ongoing or future investigations.

“We are hoping to recruit additional volunteers which will allow us to schedule more patrols and further increase our presence.”

McCune said Citizens on Patrol is a great example of how community-minded individuals can come together to make a positive impact in the community.

“We are encouraging anyone who is interested to submit an application and join our team,” he said.

Interested volunteers may apply by filling out an application at cityofenderby.com/cop. Applications will be received until Dec. 20, 2019. All volunteers must consent to disclosure of a Police Information Check and other background verification measures.

