Enderby to become ‘bear aware’ with faster garbage collection

City’s collection contractor adding second truck and crew to finish routes in half the time

The City of Enderby is adding a second garbage truck and crew to cut its collection time in half, reducing the chance of wildlife getting into bins. (Black Press file photo)

The City of Enderby is adding a second garbage truck in order to keep wildlife out of curbside bins.

The city is working with its garbage collection contractor, Tip-It Waste Solutions, to improve collection efficiency and remove animal attractants from curb-sides faster.

Garbage day will still begin every Tuesday at 7 a.m., but beginning April 2 a second truck and crew will be added to the process, meaning collection can be completed in half a day rather than a full day.

The change will only affect those residents who are in the habit of putting out their bins later in the day – such as residents east of George Street whose bins were collected in the afternoon prior to the change.

The city anticipates both trucks will complete their routes by noon. To ensure collection, all residents should have their garbage on the curb by 7 a.m. going forward.

“We have a lot of wildlife moving through developed areas in order to reach natural sources of food,” Enderby mayor Greg McCune said. “Along the way, they may be attracted to garbage and other sources of food which are easier to obtain. This has tragic consequences that we can help prevent by being more ‘bear aware.’”

“When we reduce the ready availability of animal attractants, it keeps bears and other animals from getting habituated to humans and domestic animals. When we can combine that with some added efficiency in delivering a City service, it is a win for everybody,” McCune added.

Questions or concerns about the upcoming change can be directed to Colton Douglas of Tip-It Waste Solutions at 250-546-2005, extension 3, or by email at colton.tipit@gmail.com.

Brendan Shykora

Garbage