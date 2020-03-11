The City of Enderby is adding a second garbage truck and crew to cut its collection time in half, reducing the chance of wildlife getting into bins. (Black Press file photo)

Enderby to become ‘bear aware’ with faster garbage collection

City’s collection contractor adding second truck and crew to finish routes in half the time

The City of Enderby is adding a second garbage truck in order to keep wildlife out of curbside bins.

The city is working with its garbage collection contractor, Tip-It Waste Solutions, to improve collection efficiency and remove animal attractants from curb-sides faster.

Garbage day will still begin every Tuesday at 7 a.m., but beginning April 2 a second truck and crew will be added to the process, meaning collection can be completed in half a day rather than a full day.

The change will only affect those residents who are in the habit of putting out their bins later in the day – such as residents east of George Street whose bins were collected in the afternoon prior to the change.

The city anticipates both trucks will complete their routes by noon. To ensure collection, all residents should have their garbage on the curb by 7 a.m. going forward.

“We have a lot of wildlife moving through developed areas in order to reach natural sources of food,” Enderby mayor Greg McCune said. “Along the way, they may be attracted to garbage and other sources of food which are easier to obtain. This has tragic consequences that we can help prevent by being more ‘bear aware.’”

“When we reduce the ready availability of animal attractants, it keeps bears and other animals from getting habituated to humans and domestic animals. When we can combine that with some added efficiency in delivering a City service, it is a win for everybody,” McCune added.

Questions or concerns about the upcoming change can be directed to Colton Douglas of Tip-It Waste Solutions at 250-546-2005, extension 3, or by email at colton.tipit@gmail.com.

READ MORE: RDNO invests $21K into waste reduction programs in Greater Vernon area

READ MORE: Dryer ditched near Kal Lake Park in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Garbage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stay fit, not sick: Experts encourages gym-goers to flex their cleanliness
Next story
Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Just Posted

Enderby to become ‘bear aware’ with faster garbage collection

City’s collection contractor adding second truck and crew to finish routes in half the time

Vernon police nab two after string of parking meter thefts

39 parking meters were targeted in the downtown core last week

Vernon Winter Carnival announces Wild West theme

Carnival of the Wild West will be the theme for the 61st annual Winter Carnival

Vernon resident petitions for free parking

Matt MacLare wants to see free two-hour parking in downtown Vernon

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

‘We’re lucky to have him’: Canucks rookie Hughes putting together banner season

Quinn Hughes logged north of 25 minutes nine times in 2019-20

Jackknifed semi causes southbound closures on Coquihalla

Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

Summerland Landfill recognized for oil collection work

Facility one of 30 to receive B.C. Used Oil Management Association honours for top collector

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

‘Unconventional’ wedge-shaped building proposed for downtown Kelowna

City staff recommended council does not approve the unique building

Most Read