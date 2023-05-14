Enderby walk to raise funds for guide dogs

The ninth annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is happening in Enderby Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Submitted photo)

The ninth annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides takes place Sunday, May 28

It’s almost time to lace up — and leash up — for a fundraising walk in support of people with disabilities and the four-legged friends who assist them.

The ninth annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is happening in Enderby Sunday, May 28. The event is being held at the Lions Gazebo at Riverside Park and is sponsored by the Enderby and District Lions Club, in conjunction with the Lions Foundation of Canada.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. There will be three walk lengths to choose from: 2 km, 2.5 km and 4.5 km. Refreshments and snacks will be available before the walk and there will be hot dogs after the walk. A silent auction, entertainment and prizes for all participants are also part of the event.

Last year the walk in Enderby raised over $7,000.

The largest walk of its kind in Canada, the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is held in over 300 communities across the country in support of Canadians with disabilities.

Dog Guides Canada trains seven different types of dog guides:

• Canine Vision Dog Guides for people who are blind or visually impaired

• Hearing Dog Guides for people who are deaf or hard of hearing

• Service Dog Guides for people who have a physical disability

• Seizure Response Dog Guides for people who have epilepsy

• Autism Assistance Dog Guides for children who have autism spectrum disorder

• Diabetic Alert Dog Guides for people who have type 1 diabetes with hypoglycemic unawareness

• Facility Support Dog Guides for professional agencies that assist individuals in traumatic situations

Anyone wanting to take part in the walk can get a pledge sheet at Enderby Jewellers, RE/MAX Enderby, the Enderby Library or M.V. Beattie Elementary School.

For more information or to get a pledge sheet, contact Jean at 250-838-7410 or Adele at 250-838-7855.

Brendan Shykora

DogsLions ClubNorth Okanagan Regional District