The tasting rooms at Enderby’s Waterside Vineyard and Winery are open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. (Waterside Vineyard and Winery photo)

Enderby winery well prepared for tastings amid pandemic

Waterside Vineyard and Winery has created an extensive COVID-19 safety plan

Having built an extensive COVID-19 safety plan, an Enderby winery is open for tastings.

Tasting rooms at Waterside Vineyard and Winery will be available Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For those who have visited the winery before the pandemic-induced closure, things will look a little different this time around. The winery has shared its COVID-19 safety plan.

Guidelines for employees include:

  • Frequent hand washing
  • Avoid touching face
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces
  • Stay at home and away from others if you’re feeling ill
  • Maintain physical distancing outside your household
  • No handshaking or hugging

Other pandemic workplace policies include:

  • Enhanced workplace sanitation plan and schedule in effect.
  • All tasting stations, tables, and frequently touched surfaces must be cleaned between groups.
  • Ensure the washrooms are always well stocked with liquid soap and paper towels and that warm running water is available. Antibacterial soap is not required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
  • Provide clean carry-out bags for purchased products. Customers should not use their own containers, reusable bags or boxes.
  • Direct traffic to avoid congestion or confusion.
  • Patio tables set up at least six feet apart.
  • Place hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60 per cent ethyl alcohol in dispensers near the entrance, pay stations and other high-touch locations for customers and staff use.
  • Have clear signs in multiple locations that indicate the maximum number of customers and staff that can be accommodated at any one time.
  • Monitor the number of customers and staff on premise continuously throughout the day.
  • Offer online or telephone orders with delivery or express pick up services as alternatives to shopping in person.
  • Employees who handle cash or credit card must wash their hands frequently with soap and water. This includes before any breaks, at the end of their shift, and before preparing food or beverage.
  • Ask customers who arrive with cold, influenza, or COVID-19 like symptoms to return home and use a delivery service instead.
  • Ensure staff with cold, influenza, or COVID-19 like symptoms such as sore throat, fever, sneezing, and coughing remain at home.

The winery is located at 70 Waterside Road, just south of North Enderby Timber Ltd.

