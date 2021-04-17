Public input on the City of Enderby’s proposed 2021 budget is open until 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021. (City of Enderby photo)

Public input on the City of Enderby’s proposed 2021 budget is open until 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021. (City of Enderby photo)

Enderby’s proposed 2021 budget open for public input

The proposed spending plan includes a 2.2 per cent tax increase; public input open until Monday

The City of Enderby has put forward its proposed budget for 2021 and residents can still weigh in on the spending plan until Monday afternoon.

The proposed budget would lead to an overall tax and user fee increase of 2.2 per cent — or a $46.40 increase for the average single-family home.

The city recently released a public information package on its website, breaking down the financial year ahead.

The general tax increase, based on an average home assessment of $342,500, would be 2.9 per cent if the budget is adopted as currently drawn up.

More increases are proposed through various user fees. Water fees are due for a 0.9 per cent hike in the proposed budget, on top of a one per cent hike in sewer fees and 3.2 per cent increase in garbage fees.

The proposed budget would balance the city’s books for the year at just over $1.7 million, with $1.6 million in revenue generated from municipal taxation.

As to where tax dollars will be spent this year, the info package highlights a number of 2021 projects:

• Reconstruction of Hubert and Knight avenues

• Completion of the spray park

• Purchase of a new Zamboni

• New roof for the drill hall

• Parking improvements at Tuey Park

• Completion of the Flood Mapping and Risk Assessment

• Ongoing renewal of drinking water and wastewater activities

• Contribution to ongoing capital infrastructure

The pandemic continues to pose challenges in preparing the annual spending plan, according to the budget summary report.

“In 2020, mayor and council reduced expenditures where possible, which resulted in a decrease in taxation and fees for the average home. These decreases were recognized as temporary measures in response to an extreme degree of economic uncertainty and are not sustainable, and need to be restored in order for the city to continue to provide its regular services.”

Those who wish to provide a written submission of their feedback can send it to info@cityofenderby.com or drop it off at City Hall before the deadline, 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 19. People can also request an access code before the deadline if they wish to attend a Zoom meeting on the matter.

That virtual public meeting will take place April 19, when mayor and council will review the spending plan.

The 2021 budget public information package can be found here.

READ MORE: Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

READ MORE: B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

budget

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream students’ COVID advice praised by Interior Health
Next story
No bubble tea this spring? Canada faces boba shortage amid shipping delays

Just Posted

Vernon's spring leaf pickup program is underway. (File photo)
Vernon rakes up residents’ bagged leaves

Pickup this week, must be in clear plastic bags

Public input on the City of Enderby’s proposed 2021 budget is open until 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021. (City of Enderby photo)
Enderby’s proposed 2021 budget open for public input

The proposed spending plan includes a 2.2 per cent tax increase; public input open until Monday

Coldstream students took over the Your Letters page in the April 9, 2021, edition of the Vernon Morning Star to offer advice to adults about COVID-19. Interior Health took notice and offered their praise. (Vernon Morning Star)
Coldstream students’ COVID advice praised by Interior Health

Grade 2 and 3 classes from Coldstream Elementary took over the Morning Star’s Letters page April 9

Members of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society received a cheque for $1,500 Thursday, April 15, 2021. The funds are to help the society’s efforts as they prepare take over operation of the Vernon Towne Cinema at the end of July. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon dealership gives Towne Cinema a lift

Vernon Watkin Motor Ford, in business for more than 100 years, donated to the theatre with nearly as long a history

Interior Health’s overdose prevention site in Vernon is saving lives. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon’s controversial overdose prevention site saving lives

Site sees fewer problems than expected, but some still want it moved

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from April 11 to 16

An Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island (XRVI) climate change event in 2019 saw a large crowd occupy the Johnson Street bridge. Black Press File Photo
‘In grief for our dying world’: B.C. climate activists embark on 4-day protest

The four-day trek on foot and by ferry will see them end at the legislature

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada secured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Canada’s 2nd blood clot confirmed in Alberta after AstraZeneca vaccine

Thw male patient, who is in his 60s, is said to be recovering

Mervin Mascarenhas giving one of his pens to Honorary JP-MP. Premier David Burt of Bermuda. (Image: Mervin Mascarenhas)
Kelowna man who made $90K ‘Space Pen’ recognized by dignitaries, sheikhs

Mervin Mascarenhas is the first Canadian to grace the cover of Millennium Millionaire Magazine

The funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip in Windsor, England, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest Saturday as sombre queen sits alone

The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of Windsor Castle

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. health minister says delay in Moderna vaccine ‘disappointing’

‘The sooner we get vaccines in people’s arms the better, and inconsistency in delivery is a consistent problem. This is simply a reality and not an issue of blame,’ Adrian Dix said Friday

(Police handout/Kamloops RCMP)
B.C. man dies in custody awaiting trial for Valentine’s Day robbery, kidnapping spree

Robert James Rennie, who was on the Kamloops RCMP’s most wanted list, passed away at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Coquitlam

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks to return to play Sunday versus Leafs after COVID-19 outbreak

The team has had 11 games postponed since an outbreak late last month

Old English design elements can be seen in the sign of the Summerland Farm and Garden Centre in 1993. The guidelines are no longer in place, but some downtown businesses still show aspects of the days when Summerland had a theme in place. This photo was taken by Summerland photographer Dan Dorotich. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland’s Old English theme has been abandoned

From the 1980s until the early 2000s, Summerland had design guidelines in its downtown

Most Read