Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a reported vehicle fire at a business off Kalamalka Lake Drive Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Traffic along Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road was unaffected. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
Engine fire snuffed quickly in Vernon
Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon
Emergency crews responded to a reported vehicle fire in a parking lot off Kalamalka Lake Road Friday afternoon.
Calls came in just before 4:20 p.m. of a vehicle on fire at Eagle Industries Ltd. on Kalamalka Lake Road near 18th Avenue Sept. 25.
The fire reportedly started in a SUV’s engine but was extinguished before the arrival of Vernon Fire Rescue Services.
Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road traffic was not affected.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here