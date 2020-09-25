Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a reported vehicle fire at a business off Kalamalka Lake Drive Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Traffic along Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road was unaffected. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

Engine fire snuffed quickly in Vernon

Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon

Emergency crews responded to a reported vehicle fire in a parking lot off Kalamalka Lake Road Friday afternoon.

Calls came in just before 4:20 p.m. of a vehicle on fire at Eagle Industries Ltd. on Kalamalka Lake Road near 18th Avenue Sept. 25.

The fire reportedly started in a SUV’s engine but was extinguished before the arrival of Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road traffic was not affected.

