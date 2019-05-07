Enhancements beside Rail Trail to showcase history and nature

Crews said they will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

The RDNO has started preliminary work and site enhancements beside the Okanagan Rail Trail at km 3.7.

Additional funding has been received from a private donation for the improvement and restoration of select areas along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna, Lake Country and the RDNO. These improvements will include the addition of trail history and nature interpretation, and are meant to increase the natural beauty of the trail along with user experiences. The hope is that these advancements will leave users with a unique experience that connects them with both nature and the history behind the trail.

“As a part of these upgrades, we will be completing environmental protection work, and enhancing a select area adjacent to the trail,” said Keith Pinkoski, Manager of Parks. “We kindly ask trail users to obey all construction signage and flaggers that may be present on site.”

Equipment has been brought on site, and work is expected to last two to three weeks. Crews will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

Residents can receive instant updates on all RDNO trail updates by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For further information, please call 250.550.3700, or email communityservices@rdno.ca.

