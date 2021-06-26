File Photo

Entire B.C. school district shutting its doors Monday due to heat wave

Mission’s Superintendent Angus Wilson says many elementary schools lack air conditioning

All Mission schools will be closed on Monday (June 28) due to the current heat wave.

In an email sent to all parents of school children in the Mission School District, superintendent Angus Wilson wrote “Please be advised that we have been monitoring expected temperatures for the coming week and we are concerned about the temperatures reported for Monday, in excess of 40 Celsius.

He went on to say many elementary schools do not have air conditioning that is sufficient to keep classrooms cool in those circumstances (eg. below 26 Celsius).

“Therefore, we are closing schools to students on Monday, June 28th, for the entire School District. We apologize for any inconvenience this closure creates for parents.”

Wilson said he expects schools to reopen on Tuesday, June 29 for the final day of school.

“Staff will be reporting to work as usual and will be available to support students and parents. We will also be monitoring temperatures in schools and staff may be required to relocate depending on local conditions.

“Please keep safe and cool during this heat wave,” he said.

