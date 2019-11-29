An explosion occurred at the Envirogreen waste reclamation plant near Princeton. (Envirogreen photo)

Envirogreen to assess what led to Princeton explosion

Incident at soil reclamation operation occurred on evening of Nov. 27

Investigation work is continuing into the cause of an explosion at a soil reclamation operation near Princeton earlier this week.

Vijay Lanji, president of Envirogreen Technologies, said the explosion occurred on Nov. 27 around 8:30 p.m.

WorkSafe BC was notified and an inspector was at the site the following day.

The next step for Envirogreen Technologies will be to assess what led to the explosion.

READ ALSO: Explosion at Princeton reclamation plant

“We’ve started an incident investigation,” Lanji said, adding that structural engineers will ensure everything on the site is safe before the investigation begins. “The work area has been cleared by WorkSafe BC.”

The investigation will include examining some of the components at the facility and sending them back to the manufacturer.

The explosion means the plant’s annual shutdown, which runs from December to March, will begin a little earlier than usual, he added.

The Envirogreen Technologies facility is 18 kilometres south of Princeton on Highway 3. It uses a thermal desorption proces to purify hydrocarbon-contaminated soil.

The purified soil is then sterilized and used for mine reclamation.

The Princeton plant has been in operation since 1995. The explosion is the first time something of this nature has occurred at the facility.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
London police shoot suspect dead after ‘terrorist’ stabbings
Next story
Edmonton mayor says he can help Trudeau deal with angry western premiers

Just Posted

Coldstream school seventh-best in province; York House wins B.C. gold

Kal Lakers avenge loss to Summerland in Okanagan finals by beating Rockets for seventh place

Vernon’s Seaton Sonics miss out on volleyball medal

Team finishes fourth at B.C. AAA senior girls finals; VSS 8th, VCS 6th and Seaton boys 11th

Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Panthers capture second BC title in as many years by rolling the Langley Saints 43-14

VIDEO: Kamloops man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Vernon Vipers fall to Surrey Eagles 4-3 at home

Matt Kowalski’s two goals weren’t enough to even the score at Kal Tire Place Friday night

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

More support needed for Penticton family with severely autistic daughter

Vikki Holmberg said they need to raise $26,000 annually for Ava’s treatment

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Most Read