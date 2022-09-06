Thick smoke from the B.C. wildfires blankets Okanagan Lake in Vernon, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett

Thick smoke from the B.C. wildfires blankets Okanagan Lake in Vernon, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett

Environment Canada ends air quality advisories for southeastern B.C.

Advisories attributed to wildfires burning locally and south of the border in Washington and Idaho

Environment Canada says it has ended its air quality advisories for southeastern British Columbia.

The previously issued alerts spanned the Okanagan and Kootenay regions, extending north to the Cariboo and Yellowhead.

The advisories were attributed to wildfires burning locally and south of the border in Washington and Idaho.

The weather office had expected the conditions to persist for the next two days, but now says fire smoke concentrations have reduced enough over the past 24 hours that the advisories were safe to end.

This comes as four so-called ‘wildfires of note’ continue to burn across the province, with three in the Prince George Fire Centre area and one in the Coastal Fire Centre region.

The BC Wildfire Service took to Twitter Sunday, saying “abnormally strong winds” were contributing to the growth and spread of the fires, while smoke had reduced visibility “limiting fire suppression operations.”

RELATED: B.C. Wildfire Service warns of multiple out-of-control fires

air qualitybc wildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan motorists use caution as students return to school
Next story
Government funds rain on Spallumcheen for new well, reservoir

Just Posted

The Township of Spallumcheen will receive funding from Ottawa and Victoria to build a new well, reservoir and monitoring system for its Larkin Water System. (File photo)
Government funds rain on Spallumcheen for new well, reservoir

RCMP are reminding motorists to travel with care through school zones and crosswalks as students return to the classrooms Sept. 6 and 7. (RCMP)
Okanagan motorists use caution as students return to school

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: A blue whale’s heartbeat

The hometown Salmon Arm Silverbacks (grey) defeated the Vernon Vipers 6-3 as the B.C. Hockey League pre-season schedule for both teams kicked off Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Shuswap. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks double Vernon Vipers