A snowfall warning for the Shuswap forecasts 10-15 cm of snow to fall before being replaced by rain in the afternoon. (File photo)

Environment Canada forecasts 10-15 cm of snow for Shuswap

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

A snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap is forecasting 10-15 cm of snow before being replaced by rain.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 4:54 a.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy snow over the North Okanagan, Shuswap and the South and North Thompson regions will continue until the afternoon. According to the warning about five centimetres of snow has already fallen and an additional five to 10 cm can be expected with the largest amounts over higher terrain for North Okanagan, South Thompson and Shuswap.

Read more: Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

Read more: Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

Environment Canada also warned drivers to adjust to road conditions including being prepared for reduced visibility.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, follow #BCStorm on social media and to report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funds support mental health and substance use services in Vernon
Next story
VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Just Posted

Photos: Vernon Remembrance Day ceremony attended by thousands

Dozens of wreaths were placed at the base of a Remembrance Day monument at Kal Tire Place

Armstrong war veterans remember fighting for ‘best country in the world’

Paul Koop, George Hoffman and Steve Makarenko all served in the Second World War

Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector drivers cautioned due to freezing rain

Special weather statement in effect for highways between Hope, Merritt, Kamloops and Kelowna

Walter Swanson first enlisted at the start of the Second World War; he was only 12

Walter Swanson was only 12 years old when the Second World War… Continue reading

Crowd welcomes Vernon ultra athlete home

Shanda Hill, first Canadian to complete the gruelling Double Deca ultra race, honoured at Vernon gym

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Morning Start: Was Sean Connery’s James Bond hair too good to be true?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

Environment Canada forecasts 10-15 cm of snow for Shuswap

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Proposal calls for afternoon session and 6 p.m. evening session for regular meetings

Most Read