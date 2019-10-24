Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected except gusts to 80 km/h or more are possible for Chilcotin, Cariboo - south including Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Fraser Canyon. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette file)

Environment Canada: Wind warning issued for southern interior

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected

A low-pressure system is forecasted to bring a cold front across the southern interior creating winds of up to 70 km/h.

In a release issued by Environment Canada, strong southerly winds are expected to develop ahead of a low of five degrees tonight and then shift to west or northwest on Friday. The associated cold front will then sweep across the southern interior reaching Washington State Friday evening.

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected except gusts to 80 km/h or more are possible for Chilcotin, Cariboo – south including Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Fraser Canyon.

To keep up to date on weather alerts and forecasts you can monitor Environment Canada’s website or keep in the loop on social media by using #BCStorm.

